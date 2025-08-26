subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton, Grayston joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
6 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital
Markets
7 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market welcomes Sasol’s return to profit

Shares in oil major Sasol shot up to a 10-month high on Monday thanks to rising oil prices and stronger financial results
Markets
1 day ago

Gold at two-week high on softer dollar

Greenback slips after US president says he will fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
Markets
18 hours ago
