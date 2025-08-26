subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the afternoon’s market performance

Oil slips away from two-week peak

Trader watch developments in Russia-Ukraine conflict for potential disruptions to regional fuel supply
Markets
18 hours ago

Gold at two-week high on softer dollar

Greenback slips after US president says he will fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
Markets
18 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Markets
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market welcomes Sasol’s return to profit

Shares in oil major Sasol shot up to a 10-month high on Monday thanks to rising oil prices and stronger financial results
Markets
1 day ago
