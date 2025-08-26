subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Shares in mining giant Anglo American have clawed back 3.75% in the week since its deal with US coal major Peabody Energy fell apart, throwing a spanner in the works of the group's restructuring plans.

The miner jumped 2.4% on Tuesday, reversing its recent losses on stronger copper prices.

Anglo American rebounded 3.75% in a week,boosted by stronger copper prices after the Peabody deal collapse.
