Shares in mining giant Anglo American have clawed back 3.75% in the week since its deal with US coal major Peabody Energy fell apart, throwing a spanner in the works of the group's restructuring plans.
The miner jumped 2.4% on Tuesday, reversing its recent losses on stronger copper prices.
Anglo American rebounded 3.75% in a week,boosted by stronger copper prices after the Peabody deal collapse.
STOCK WATCH: Anglo rebound
Anglo American has staged a sharp rebound, surging on stronger copper prices just a week after its Peabody deal collapsed
Shares in mining giant Anglo American have clawed back 3.75% in the week since its deal with US coal major Peabody Energy fell apart, throwing a spanner in the works of the group's restructuring plans.
The miner jumped 2.4% on Tuesday, reversing its recent losses on stronger copper prices.
RECOMMENDED READING:
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moranbah North: a mine refusing to leave Anglo’s bosom
HILARY JOFFE: Did Anglo overdo its weight-loss programme?
EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MC Mining rejects claims of illegal mining at Makhado colliery
Two illegal miners found dead in Barberton
Gold boom gives Harmony wiggle room to bring copper assets online
Gold Fields’ earnings soar on geopolitical uncertainty
WATCH: CEO Ben Magara unpacks Exxaro’s healthy interims
Market gives Exxaro a vote of confidence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.