Platinum group metal players eye potential of Europe’s arms race
Sharp uptick in EU defence spending could spur investment in emerging platinum technologies
26 August 2025 - 05:00
As Europe ramps up its defence budget to protect economic stability and ease its reliance on the US, the continent’s growing investment in military technology may bode well for SA’s platinum miners.
According to a recent report by the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum group metal (PGM) players are eyeing innovative military applications for their metals as potential avenues for demand growth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.