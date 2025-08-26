Oil slips away from two-week peak

Singapore — Oil prices edged down on Tuesday, after surging nearly 2% in the previous session, as traders closely monitored developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict for potential disruptions to regional fuel supply.
Brent crude fell 32c, or 0.5%, to $68.48 a barrel at 4.48am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also lost 33c, or 0.5%, to $64.47 a barrel.
Both contracts rose to their highest in more than two weeks on Monday, with WTI climbing above the 100-day moving average.
“The risks for crude oil prices appear tilted towards further gains, particularly if the price sustains a move above the $64 —$65 resistance level,” IG analysts said in a note.
Oil’s rally on Monday was primarily driven by worries about supply disruptions as Ukraine struck Russian energy infrastructure, and as traders anticipated more US sanctions on Russian oil.
The attacks disrupted Moscow’s oil processing and exports, created gasoline shortages in some parts of Russia, and came in response to Moscow’s advances on the front lines and its pounding of Ukraine’s gas and power facilities.
Barclays, in a note to clients on Monday, said that oil prices remain in a tight range amid geopolitical volatility and relatively resilient fundamentals.
US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to impose sanctions on Russia if there is no progress towards a peace deal in the next two weeks.
Traders would also be monitoring the effect of looming US tariffs against India for its continued purchase of Russian oil, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Indian exporters are bracing for disruptions after a US Homeland Security notification confirmed Washington will impose an additional 25% tariff on all Indian-origin goods from Wednesday.
This means Indian exports will face US duties of up to 50% — among the highest imposed by Washington — after Trump announced extra tariffs as a punishment for New Delhi’s increased purchases of Russian oil earlier in August.
Traders are awaiting the US inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the day, with expectations pointing to a fall in crude and gasoline stocks but a possible build in distillate inventories.
