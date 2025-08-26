Markets

LISTEN | Building wealth in an uncertain world

PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks critical issues shaping global markets and explores what they mean for investors’ portfolios

26 August 2025 - 10:34
PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask discusses how the AI investment boom is shaping corporate and consumer spending patterns in this insightful podcast. Picture: 123RF/flyalone
Times are uncertain in global financial markets.

Shifting US fiscal policies, the AI revolution, the rise of cryptocurrencies, and the evolving dance between public and private markets, are some of the biggest forces shaping the investment landscape.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks these complex trends and explores what they mean for investors’ portfolios. 

In doing so, he provides the insights needed to make practical investment decisions and better navigate risk and opportunity over the coming years.

Listen to the podcast now:

