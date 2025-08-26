Gold prices edged up to a two-week high on Tuesday as US officials looked increasingly likely to cut rates in September.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at monetary easing at Jackson Hole on Friday, while concern over US President Donald Trump's interference in the Fed and ongoing tariff talks have kept risk sentiment on the back foot.
MARKET WATCH: Rate cut bets lift gold prices
Gold climbed to a two-week high as bets on a September US rate cut grew, fuelled by Jerome Powell’s dovish signals and jitters over Trump’s Fed meddling and tariff tensions
