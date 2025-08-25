Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market welcomes Sasol’s return to profit

25 August 2025 - 21:05
Shares in oil major Sasol shot up to a 10-month high on Monday thanks to rising oil prices and stronger financial results. The company closed almost 12% higher after announcing it had swung to an annual profit. The share price is up about 46% so far this year.

