Ukraine stepped up its offensive on Russia over the weekend by launching a drone strike on one of the aggressor’s biggest nuclear power plants, raising concern over more disruption to the global oil supply. Oil prices started the week with a 1.3% gain on the news, with growing expectations of a US interest rate cut lending further support.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Ukraine strikes in Russia spook oil markets
Oil climbs after Ukraine strikes hit Russian energy sites
Ramaphosa stands firm on not compromising foreign policy for trade perks
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Oil advances another 1% on Thursday
Russian missile targets Ukrainian energy plant
Russia set for more austerity and tax hikes as its economy groans
PM Carney, in Ukraine, says Canada would not rule out sending peacekeepers
India and Russia agree to expand bilateral trade
