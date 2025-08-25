Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Ukraine strikes in Russia spook oil markets

25 August 2025 - 21:09
Ukraine stepped up its offensive on Russia over the weekend by launching a drone strike on one of the aggressor's biggest nuclear power plants, raising concern over more disruption to the global oil supply. Oil prices started the week with a 1.3% gain on the news, with growing expectations of a US interest rate cut lending further support.

