Markets

Gold slips away from two-week high

Expectation of US rate cuts after Fed chair’s dovish pivot last week provides some support

25 August 2025 - 13:13
by Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold slipped from a near two-week high on Monday as the dollar crept higher, though increased expectations of interest rate cuts in the US following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s dovish pivot last week lent some support to bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,365.83/oz by 4.40am GMT, after hitting its highest since August 11 on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.2% to $3,410.20.

The US dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals after dropping to a four-week low, making gold less attractive to overseas buyers.

“There’s a decent level of support for gold around $3,350 over the near term, with Powell’s dovish hints allowing gold to carve out a prominent swing low on Friday,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

“A sustained rally likely requires softer PCE [personal consumption expenditure] inflation and weaker employment data going forward. But with inflation likely to remain elevated, gold’s gains could remain capped beyond the expected initial bounce.”

Powell on Friday signalled a possible rate cut at the US central bank’s meeting next month, saying that risks to the job market were rising but inflation remained a threat, and that a decision was not set in stone.

Markets are now pricing in an 87% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the September 17 policy meeting, and a cumulative 48 basis points of reductions by this year-end, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Gold tends to appreciate in an environment of low interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Asian share markets rallied on Monday as investors celebrated the likely resumption of rate cuts in the US

Investors now await a reading on US personal consumption prices on Friday, which is expected to show core inflation creeping up to its highest since late 2023 at 2.9%.

Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $38.81/oz, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,355.47 and palladium slipped 0.8% to $1,116.82.

Reuters

REVIEW: MG Cyberster is electric showbiz

With Porsche-like power at less than half the price, the Cyberster is something of a sports car bargain
Life
2 hours ago

Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket

The loan hub will allow customers to apply for financing ‘as seamlessly as shopping online’
Companies
3 hours ago

Oil climbs after Ukraine strikes hit Russian energy sites

Expectation of a cut in US interest rates buoys outlook for global growth and fuel demand
Markets
8 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa and Zwelakhe Mnguni Benguela Global Fund Managers
Markets
3 days ago
