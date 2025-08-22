Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

22 August 2025 - 15:30
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.

Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold holds steady as investors await Fed remarks ...
Markets
2.
US stocks fall as risk-averse investors ditch tech
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price heads towards ...
Markets
4.
Dollar sits near one week high before Jackson ...
Markets
5.
Oil gains further on northern hemisphere summer ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.