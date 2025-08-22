Gold slips on stronger dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Friday on a stronger dollar while investors awaited US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium that could offer fresh clues on the monetary policy path.
Spot gold edged down 0.2% to $3,333.01/oz by 3.53am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2% to $3,376.
The US dollar index hovered near a two-week high, making gold less attractive to overseas buyers.
Fed officials appeared lukewarm on Thursday to the idea of a rate cut next month as investors geared up for Powell’s speech, due at 2pm GMT on Friday.
“With a Russia-Ukraine peace deal still a possibility, and the [dollar] attracting some buyers, gold is facing headwinds,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
“But if Powell’s message is interpreted as being a dovish shift, the [dollar] could be undone, and gold may be on the move higher again.”
Futures markets indicate a 75% chance of a quarter-point rate reduction next month, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
Recent labour data showed US jobless claims rose last week by the most in nearly three months, while unemployment claims the previous week hit a near four-year high.
The challenge for Fed policymakers is that even as there have been signs of labour market weakening, inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target and could well go higher due to the Trump administration’s aggressive hiking of tariffs on imports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding that Ukraine give up all of the eastern Donbas region, renounce ambitions to join Nato, remain neutral and keep Western troops out of the country, three sources familiar with top-level Kremlin thinking told Reuters.
Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.2% to $38.08/oz, platinum fell 0.9% to $1,341.46, and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,112.92.
Reuters
