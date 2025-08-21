Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

21 August 2025 - 20:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold at almost three-month low
Markets
2.
Oil hardly changed as traders watch Ukraine peace ...
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam shares fall below R200
Markets
4.
Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.