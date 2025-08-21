Steady US demand, coupled with its uneventful Ukraine peace talks with Russia, continue to keep prices elevated.
Capital gains tax without inflation adjustment is wealth confiscation dressed up as fiscal policy
Constitutional Court to rule on Competition Commission’s decade-long battle in wanting to prosecute local and international banks
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
The four board candidates nominated by the requisitioning shareholders have rescinded their consent to stand for election
Jason Swartz of Old Mutual says investor excitement has waned but coalition resilience and reform progress could still shift sentiment
Employee share ownership plans have become non-negotiable for regulators’ consent
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu set on defeating Hamas and capturing Gaza City but will restart talks
Cup games are more about mental strength than the composition of the team, says Abdeslam Ouaddou
‘Hunger’ reads like a fever dream of tenderness and terror, where sentiment and savagery sit side by side
Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks with Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital
