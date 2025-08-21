Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: DRDGold shares charge past R30

21 August 2025 - 22:56
Investors flocked to shares in DRDGold after it doubled its annual dividend on soaring gold prices, which saw it report a surge in revenue on Wednesday. On Thursday, the miner led the JSE with a 13% share price gain and it is now up more than 82% this year.

