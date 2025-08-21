Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Oil advances another 1% on Thursday

21 August 2025 - 23:02
Oil prices have edged up nearly 2% in the past week after US data showed a bigger-than expected drop in the country’s fuel inventories. Steady US demand, coupled with its uneventful Ukraine peace talks with Russia, continue to keep prices elevated.

Oil gains further on northern hemisphere summer demand

Both contracts climbed more than 1% in the prior session
15 hours ago

MARKET WATCH: Brent crude relief after Trump-Putin meeting

Oil prices started the week on the back foot after sliding 1% lower on Friday following an uneventful meeting between US President Donald Trump and ...
3 days ago
