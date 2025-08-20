Business Day TV speaks with Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Failed excursions should be a warning if corporates sitting on piles of cash are tempted by M&A sprees
Panel to investigate allegations by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption at highest levels in criminal justice system
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
The buyback program is expected to last until the end of March
Business Day TV speaks with Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Washington puts pressure on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court
Besides injury-enforced changes, Bok coach remains steadfast in rotation policy against Wallabies
Owners of classic and modern Minis invited to take part in a gathering at BMW xDrive Park Midrand
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks with Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.