STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price heads towards R280

20 August 2025 - 21:14
The pressure on iron ore prices saw Kumba Iron Ore lose 5.2% on Wednesday, putting it among the JSE’s worst performers on the day. Kumba has given up a quarter of its value in the past six months. It is worth noting, however, that it traded ex-dividend on the day.

WATCH: Digging into Kumba’s balance sheet

Business Day TV speaks with Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore
3 weeks ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price slumps

Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore saw its share price slump more than 4% at the start of the week.
3 weeks ago

Kumba sales rise as logistics improve

Total production decreased by 1% to 18.2-million tonnes
3 weeks ago

Diversification takes its toll on global mining industry

PwC’s latest report shows lower profit, investment and dealmaking among the world’s top 40 miners last year
1 month ago

Kumba appoints Xolani Mbambo as CFO

The Grindrod boss will take over from Mazarura, who will step down as CFO after almost eight years
2 months ago
