The pressure on iron ore prices saw Kumba Iron Ore lose 5.2% on Wednesday, putting it among the JSE’s worst performers on the day. Kumba has given up a quarter of its value in the past six months. It is worth noting, however, that it traded ex-dividend on the day.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price heads towards R280
The pressure on iron ore prices saw Kumba Iron Ore lose 5.2% on Wednesday, putting it among the JSE’s worst performers on the day. Kumba has given up a quarter of its value in the past six months. It is worth noting, however, that it traded ex-dividend on the day.
WATCH: Digging into Kumba’s balance sheet
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price slumps
Kumba sales rise as logistics improve
Diversification takes its toll on global mining industry
Kumba appoints Xolani Mbambo as CFO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trade wars weigh on Kumba’s first-half revenue
WATCH: Digging into Kumba’s balance sheet
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price slumps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.