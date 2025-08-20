MARKET WATCH: Iron ore ekes out 0.05% rise

Analysts blame a confluence of factors for the weakness in tech stocks, including concerns over steep valuations, investors exiting profitable positions and risk aversion
Failed excursions should be a warning if corporates sitting on piles of cash are tempted by M&A sprees
Jurisdiction cannot be part of the grounds for the appeal as the matter was decided by the Competition Appeal Court, lawyer argues
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
Tata Motors is positioning itself among SA’s top five players in a fiercely contested car market
Food and nonalcoholic beverages exert the most pressure, pushing headline inflation above 3%
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
Mass call-up signals the government is pressing ahead with its plan to take control of Gaza’s biggest urban hub
Loose forward makes his fourth start for the Boks against Australia on Saturday
Updated models now offer comfier and quieter rides while going about their family hauling duties
Iron ore prices were virtually flat on Wednesday after BHP blamed its weaker earnings on softer Chinese demand and abundant global supply. Despite an uptick in July, the price of iron ore is 30% lower than last January.
BHP profit slumps to five-year low
Anglo’s R70bn exit turns courtroom brawl
BHP reports record copper and iron ore production
