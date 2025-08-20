Markets

MARKET WATCH: Iron ore ekes out 0.05% rise

20 August 2025 - 21:17
Iron ore prices were virtually flat on Wednesday after BHP blamed its weaker earnings on softer Chinese demand and abundant global supply. Despite an uptick in July, the price of iron ore is 30% lower than last January.

