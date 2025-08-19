Northam was down more than7% on Tuesday after the platinum miner disappointed shareholders with a more than 25% slide in annual operating profit
Zille’s candidacy ups the ante for the ANC and others, not least because her experience and track record overshadows that of regional bosses
The six were charged with dealing in 964 rhino horns valued at R250m
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
Competition Commission remains firm in its belief that lenders have a case to answer, Constitutional Court told
Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad of Global Trade Capital
Industry body says sector is shielded for now, but prolonged burden could weaken margins and erode competitiveness
President Trump to gauge Putin’s actions over next two weeks but says he faces a ‘rough situation’ if no deal
Bafana coach praises players despite draw leading to exit from Chan
The pilots that dropped nuclear bombs on Japan in 1945 and the decisionmakers behind SA’s programme share a chillingly dispassionate attitude
Sasfin Wealth portfolio manager Muhammed Wagley joins Business Day TV for a discussion about the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV chats to Muhammed Wagley of Sasfin Wealth
