Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Sam Houlie from Differential Capital

19 August 2025 - 16:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Sam Houlie from Differential Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asian shares climb to new highs
Markets
2.
Gold recovers from two-week low
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the ...
Markets
5.
Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.