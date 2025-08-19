Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam shares fall below R200

19 August 2025 - 21:37
Northam was down more than7% on Tuesday after the platinum miner disappointed shareholders with a more than 25% slide in annual operating profit. It downplayed the recent platinum rally despite prices being 50% higher than at end-December and Northam’s value having doubled.

Higher costs and flat rand-metal prices weigh on Northam Platinum

Group says it is ‘committed to the strategic goal of growing safe and sustainable production down the sector cost curve’
13 hours ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala, Northam and Sibanye

Business Day TV talks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
3 weeks ago

Northam doubles in value as platinum soars

Rebounding prices have ended the company's three-year share price decline
3 weeks ago
