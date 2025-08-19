Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold drifts lower

19 August 2025 - 21:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The gold price softened on Tuesday as markets continued to assess the US-Russia meeting last week, in which the two nations failed to make progress on peace talks. While the US and Ukraine on Monday resolved to plan a three-way meeting with Russia, investors may be sceptical that this will yield a resolution.

Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit

Investors are waiting for clues from the symposium on the Fed’s possible rate cut plans
Markets
14 hours ago

TOM EATON: Invisible hand of economics was plain to see in Alaska

Now that Trump and Putin have launched us into a world of pure transaction, SA finally has a toe in the door
Opinion
16 hours ago

Trump: Putin might not want to make a deal on Ukraine

President Trump to gauge Putin’s actions over next two weeks but says he faces a ‘rough situation’ if no deal
World
3 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asian shares climb to new highs
Markets
2.
Gold recovers from two-week low
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the ...
Markets
5.
Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit
Markets

Related Articles

Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit

Markets

TOM EATON: Invisible hand of economics was plain to see in Alaska

Opinion / Columnists

World briefs: US expects much more tariff revenue

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.