The gold price softened on Tuesday as markets continued to assess the US-Russia meeting last week, in which the two nations failed to make progress on peace talks. While the US and Ukraine on Monday resolved to plan a three-way meeting with Russia, investors may be sceptical that this will yield a resolution.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold drifts lower
The gold price softened on Tuesday as markets continued to assess the US-Russia meeting last week, in which the two nations failed to make progress on peace talks. While the US and Ukraine on Monday resolved to plan a three-way meeting with Russia, investors may be sceptical that this will yield a resolution.
Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit
TOM EATON: Invisible hand of economics was plain to see in Alaska
Trump: Putin might not want to make a deal on Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold steady ahead of Jackson Hole summit
TOM EATON: Invisible hand of economics was plain to see in Alaska
World briefs: US expects much more tariff revenue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.