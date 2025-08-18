Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital

18 August 2025 - 15:11
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital a joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

Asian shares climb to new highs

Equities rise at start of what is expected to be a busy week for US interest rate policy
Markets
10 hours ago

Gold recovers from two-week low

Investors are waiting for outcome of Donald Trump’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Banks rally on lower rate hopes

The JSE banking index rose 4.69% last week, its best run since April 18
Markets
23 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the dough

Investors are rewarding Premier’s ability to grow profits faster than sales, cut debt and still return cash through dividends.
Markets
23 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asian shares climb to new highs
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the ...
Markets
3.
Gold recovers from two-week low
Markets
4.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Banks rally on lower rate hopes
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares climb to new highs

Markets

Gold recovers from two-week low

Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Banks rally on lower rate hopes

Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the dough

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.