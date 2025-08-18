Shares in Assura, the JSE’s best-performing stock of the day, rose 4% on Monday as the company continues to enjoy optimism over its recent £1.8bn merger with UK-listed rival Primary Health Properties. Shareholders in the competitor voted to combine the two groups' assets last week, creating the UK's eighth most valuable Reit.
STOCK WATCH: Assura’s UK merger gets more thumbs-up
