Markets

STOCK WATCH: Assura’s UK merger gets more thumbs-up

18 August 2025 - 19:56
Shares in Assura, the JSE’s best-performing stock of the day, rose 4% on Monday as the company continues to enjoy optimism over its recent £1.8bn merger with UK-listed rival Primary Health Properties. Shareholders in the competitor voted to combine the two groups' assets last week, creating the UK's eighth most valuable Reit.

Assura lifts earnings as private healthcare activity boosts growth

The company took advantage of opportunities to acquire new assets
Companies
3 weeks ago

Assura shares lift after PHP makes higher £1.79bn takeover offer

Assura’s directors recommend unanimously that shareholders accept the increased PHP offer
Companies
1 month ago
