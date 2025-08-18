Markets

MARKET WATCH: Brent crude relief after Trump-Putin meeting

18 August 2025 - 19:54
Oil prices started the week on the back foot after sliding 1% lower on Friday following an uneventful meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reassuring investors that the US would not impose stricter sanctions on Russian oil.

