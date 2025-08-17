The JSE banking index rose 4.69% last week, its best run since April 18
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have joined the US in painting a depressing picture of SA
Full bench of the high court tears into the conduct of KZN bank’s board and the arguments presented before it
Minister’s investigation into allegations finds grant money was used strictly for its intended purpose
Group stresses that MAS will remain listed and is committed to raising governance standards
CPI likely to rise as much as 3.7%, on fuel and food prices and municipal tariffs
Business Leadership SA launches tracker to monitor progress of government’s pledged overhauls
Flash flood claims nine in China, and Modi calls for boycott of US goods
Blues fail to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders despite more than 70% possession
Members of the often-mocked generation are filling movie theatres to watch new releases, classics and concert films
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.