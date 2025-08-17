Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from Regenesys Business School

17 August 2025 - 16:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Annatjie van Rooyen from Regenesys Business School joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
China processes nearly 9% more oil year on year ...
Markets
2.
Gold set for weekly drop as hope fades for US ...
Markets
3.
Asian markets recover after spike in US PPI data
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Truworths buckles
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.