The JSE banking index rose 4.69% last week, its best run since April 18
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have joined the US in painting a depressing picture of SA
Full bench of the high court tears into the conduct of KZN bank’s board and the arguments presented before it
Local government elections next year will be vital for the party, says suspended police minister
Blackstone-backed engineering and maintenance service provider reveals losses nearly tripled in the first six months
CPI likely to rise as much as 3.7%, on fuel and food prices and municipal tariffs
Business Leadership SA launches tracker to monitor progress of government’s pledged overhauls
Russia is ‘a very big power’, US president says after talks in Alaska seen as a Putin win
Wallabies were good, but we made them better with our performance, says embarrassed coach
After six-time champion fittingly wins the 1,000th premier class race in history, who can beat him?
Premier Group had its best day in a month on Friday, closing 3.61% higher as the market continues to back its steady performance.
Since listing in 2023, the stock has gained 123%, with almost 90% added in the past year.
Investors are rewarding Premier’s ability to grow profits faster than sales, cut debt and still return cash through dividends.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the dough
Premier Group had its best day in a month on Friday, closing 3.61% higher as the market continues to back its steady performance.
Since listing in 2023, the stock has gained 123%, with almost 90% added in the past year.
Investors are rewarding Premier’s ability to grow profits faster than sales, cut debt and still return cash through dividends.
NEWS ANALYSIS: What will Brait be without Virgin Active?
Sandton City’s R10bn valuation set for review
Brait builds on momentum and returns to full-year profit
WATCH: Premier posts rise in annual earnings
Maize has Premier’s full support while rivals reconsider their bets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Premier posts rise in annual earnings
Maize has Premier’s full support while rivals reconsider their bets
Premier flags a rise in annual earnings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.