STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the dough

17 August 2025 - 18:26
Premier Group had its best day in a month on Friday, closing 3.61% higher as the market continues to back its steady performance.

Since listing in 2023, the stock has gained 123%, with almost 90% added in the past year.

Investors are rewarding Premier’s ability to grow profits faster than sales, cut debt and still return cash through dividends.  

