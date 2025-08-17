Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Banks rally on lower rate hopes

17 August 2025 - 18:30
The JSE banking index rose 4.69% last week, its best run since April 18. Global markets have turned more positive and the rand has strengthened, supporting local financial stocks.

The Reserve Bank’s shift in focus to the lower end of its 3–6% inflation target, which points to the chance of more interest rate cuts in the years ahead, also helped.

The prospect of cheaper credit has lifted bank shares.

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Premier keeps rising with the dough

Investors are rewarding Premier’s ability to grow profits faster than sales, cut debt and still return cash through dividends.
Asian markets recover after spike in US PPI data

US stock futures were up 0.2% in Asian trading and on track for a fourth day of gains after a choppy trading session on Wall Street on Thursday
Markets
2 days ago
