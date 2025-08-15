Beijing — China’s crude oil throughput in July rose 8.9% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, as state-owned refineries maintained high operating rates.
The world’s second-largest oil consumer processed 63.06-million tonnes of crude in July, or about 14.85-million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
The daily processing rate was down 1.95% from June, when China’s oil throughput reached the highest level since September 2023, according to Reuters calculations based on the data.
Refineries undergoing maintenance in July accounted for a total capacity of 79-million tonnes per year, down by 28.7-million tonnes from June, according to Chinese consultancy OilChem.
The refinery utilisation rate rose to 71.84% in July, up 1.02 percentage points from June and 3.56 percentage points from a year earlier, according to consultancy Oilchem.
However, the consultancy noted that both independent and state-owned refineries have seen profits decline compared with June.
In July, state-owned refineries’ average refining profit was 872 yuan ($121.4) per tonne, down 22.21% month on month as rising costs and falling product prices eroded margins.
Shandong independent refiners earned an average profit of 325 yuan ($45.3) per tonne from processing imported crude, down 8.39% month on month as crude costs fell more sharply than overall revenue, according to Oilchem.
NBS data also showed that China’s domestic crude oil production in July rose 1.2% from a year earlier to 18.12 million tonnes, or 4.27-million bpd.
Crude output for the first seven months rose 1.3% to 126.6-million tonnes, or 4.36-million bpd.
Natural gas production increased 7.4% year on year to 21.6-billion cubic metres in July, with output from January to July rising 6%, the data showed.
China processes nearly 9% more oil year on year in July
The daily processing rate was down 1.95% from June
Beijing — China’s crude oil throughput in July rose 8.9% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, as state-owned refineries maintained high operating rates.
The world’s second-largest oil consumer processed 63.06-million tonnes of crude in July, or about 14.85-million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
The daily processing rate was down 1.95% from June, when China’s oil throughput reached the highest level since September 2023, according to Reuters calculations based on the data.
Refineries undergoing maintenance in July accounted for a total capacity of 79-million tonnes per year, down by 28.7-million tonnes from June, according to Chinese consultancy OilChem.
The refinery utilisation rate rose to 71.84% in July, up 1.02 percentage points from June and 3.56 percentage points from a year earlier, according to consultancy Oilchem.
However, the consultancy noted that both independent and state-owned refineries have seen profits decline compared with June.
In July, state-owned refineries’ average refining profit was 872 yuan ($121.4) per tonne, down 22.21% month on month as rising costs and falling product prices eroded margins.
Shandong independent refiners earned an average profit of 325 yuan ($45.3) per tonne from processing imported crude, down 8.39% month on month as crude costs fell more sharply than overall revenue, according to Oilchem.
NBS data also showed that China’s domestic crude oil production in July rose 1.2% from a year earlier to 18.12 million tonnes, or 4.27-million bpd.
Crude output for the first seven months rose 1.3% to 126.6-million tonnes, or 4.36-million bpd.
Natural gas production increased 7.4% year on year to 21.6-billion cubic metres in July, with output from January to July rising 6%, the data showed.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.