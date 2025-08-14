Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Truworths buckles

14 August 2025 - 21:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Truworths saw its share price slump 4.7% on Thursday after reporting a sharp drop in profit caused primarily by its SA business. The retailer said its local operations continued to struggle with weak consumer spending and rising living costs

Truworths earnings expected to be lower despite UK business gains

Office UK delivered solid growth, supported by steady demand for branded footwear and ongoing store investments
Companies
17 hours ago

Fragrances take lead as consumers seek affordable luxury

‘Recession Glam’ is a move by buyers towards lower-maintenance and more value-focused choices
Companies
3 days ago

Truworths reports fall in profit on muted SA consumer spending

Retailer expects discretionary spending in SA to remain subdued in the coming months
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold inches higher on softer dollar
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Tencent powers Naspers higher
Markets
3.
Gold extends gains on US rate cut hopes
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Oil steady ahead of inventory data
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.