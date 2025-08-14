Metal rises for third consecutive session amid rising expectation of rate cut in September following tame inflation data
Team SA in Washington will have photos of our top general cosying up to Iran’s military chief shoved under their noses
Attendees will not be able to engage meaningfully with SA’s challenges, says chair Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi
Interministerial committee, chaired by deputy president, is overseeing the National Dialogue
Tshabalala will end his stay at the helm of the group in 2027 and CFO Arno Daehnke will also retire in that year
Business Leadership SA’s reform tracker brings independent accountability to the state’s promises
Europe, Ukraine seek a say in any endgame after Kyiv says talks with Trump on Wednesday were ‘pivotal’
Ellis Park crowd set to roar SA on as they hunt for fifth Rugby Championship victory over Australia
With raised suspension and all-wheel drive, the electric SUV is capable of mild off-road adventures
Truworths saw its share price slump 4.7% on Thursday after reporting a sharp drop in profit caused primarily by its SA business. The retailer said its local operations continued to struggle with weak consumer spending and rising living costs
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Truworths buckles
Truworths earnings expected to be lower despite UK business gains
Fragrances take lead as consumers seek affordable luxury
Truworths reports fall in profit on muted SA consumer spending
