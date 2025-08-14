Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand gives up ground

14 August 2025 - 21:32
The rand closed slightly weaker on Thursday at R17.64/$ after three consecutive gains earlier in the week. It has firmed 0.68% since the weekend on encouraging business confidence data and a softer dollar.

Rand weakens as US tariff deadline passes

The dollar is heading for its best week in almost three years against its major peers
1 week ago

Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns

The SA Reserve Bank is tipped to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points later today
2 weeks ago
