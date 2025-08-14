Gold extends gains on US rate cut hopes

Bengaluru — Gold extended gains to a third consecutive session on Thursday, supported by the rising expectation of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September following tame inflation data, which also weighed on the dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,359.81/oz by 4.10am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery added 0.3% to $3,408.50.
“Markets are pricing in the chance that the Fed cuts 50 basis points [bps] in September. So the dollar's weakening, gold’s going up as a result, yields are also down,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com financial market analyst.
“The technical set-up of gold looks really constructive. The trend still looks higher. We just basically need to see the market break through $3,400 level on a sustained basis.”
The dollar languished near multi-week lows against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields held near a one-week low.
US consumer prices rose only marginally in July, strengthening expectations of a Fed rate cut next month, with treasury secretary Scott Bessent noting there was a good chance the central bank would opt for a 50bp reduction.
Traders now see a cut on September 17 as a near certainty, according to data compiled by LSEG, and even lay around 6% odds of a supersized half-point trim.
Nonyielding gold thrives in a low interest-rate environment.
Investors are awaiting more US economic data due later this week, including the US producer price index (PPI), weekly jobless claims and retail sales data, for clues into the Fed’s rate path.
On the geopolitical front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he warned US President Donald Trump ahead of his talks with Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader was “bluffing” about his desire to end the war.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.1% to $38.56/oz, platinum eased 0.2% to $1,337.12 and palladium rose 1.5% to $1,139.32.
