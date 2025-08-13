Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

13 August 2025 - 19:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.

Viv Govendor from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold prices fall as Trump rules out tariff on ...
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay’s boardroom shuffle ...
Markets
3.
Gold inches up as traders focus on US inflation ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Satrix Fini ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares firmer after US-China tariff truce
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.