Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Cracks in dollar dominance open doors for emerging markets

Business Day TV speaks to Sean Neethling from Morningstar Investment Management SA

13 August 2025 - 19:13
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Global investors are shifting away from the dollar as cracks in the US’s market dominance start to show. According to Sean Neethling, head of investments at Morningstar SA, that shift is making way for emerging markets.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold prices fall as Trump rules out tariff on ...
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay’s boardroom shuffle ...
Markets
3.
Gold inches up as traders focus on US inflation ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Satrix Fini ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares firmer after US-China tariff truce
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.