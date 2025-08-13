Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
The rules could be too tight to enable affordable lending in areas such as infrastructure
Former Prasa CEO and now MK MP has failed to file an answering affidavit for more than a year
Interministerial committee, chaired by deputy president, is overseeing the National Dialogue
Nedbank’s iKhokha acquisition boosts the bank’s growth blueprint for loans to small and medium firms
Measures exclude duties on imported new vehicles, which threaten the local industry’s survival
Business Day Spotlight speaks to 10X Investments CEO Tobie van Heerden
German chancellor lays out ceasefire terms and says Ukraine must be at the table soon after Trump-Putin talks
Bok scrumhalf hoping he and Libbok will feed off each other’s energy at Ellis Park
Dealer-fitted accessory packs beef up the styling without affecting the warranties
Global investors are shifting away from the dollar as cracks in the US’s market dominance start to show. According to Sean Neethling, head of investments at Morningstar SA, that shift is making way for emerging markets.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Cracks in dollar dominance open doors for emerging markets
Business Day TV speaks to Sean Neethling from Morningstar Investment Management SA
