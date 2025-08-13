Mild US inflation data cements bets for a rate cut in September
The rules could be too tight to enable affordable lending in areas such as infrastructure
Maphwanya and other generals of the defence force visited Iran this week to strengthen ties.
Interministerial committee, chaired by deputy president, is overseeing the National Dialogue
Nedbank’s iKhokha acquisition boosts the bank’s growth blueprint for loans to small and medium firms
Governor says fiscal policy must complement monetary move to unlock ‘virtuous circle’ of lower rates and stronger growth
Business Day Spotlight speaks to 10X Investments CEO Tobie van Heerden
German chancellor lays out proposal for ceasefire terms and says Ukraine must be at the table after Trump-Putin talks
Bok scrumhalf hoping he and Libbok will feed off each other’s energy at Ellis Park
Thato Magasa leads the charge with a new range of hatches and crossovers set for August reveal
Shares in Naspers and its majority-owned Prosus gained about 4% each on Wednesday after their Chinese internet subsidiary Tencent reported double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter as it continued to outperform revenue forecasts.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Tencent powers Naspers higher
