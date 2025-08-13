Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Tencent powers Naspers higher

13 August 2025 - 22:37
Shares in Naspers and its majority-owned Prosus gained about 4% each on Wednesday after their Chinese internet subsidiary Tencent reported double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter as it continued to outperform revenue forecasts.

