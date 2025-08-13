Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Peace talks weigh on oil

13 August 2025 - 22:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

A meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has kept oil investors on the edge of their seats this week. Brent crude prices have been mostly suppressed in the lead-up to Friday’s talks, with a second consecutive decline on Wednesday.

Trump warns of ‘severe consequences’ for Russia if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

German chancellor lays out proposal for ceasefire terms and says Ukraine must be at the table after Trump-Putin talks
World
8 hours ago

Oil slips as traders watch US-Russia talks on Ukraine

The chance of sanctions ending increased after Donald Trump said he would meet Vladimir Putin
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold inches higher on softer dollar
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: All share index touches new high
Markets
3.
Oil steady ahead of inventory data
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Satrix Fini ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.