Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Satrix Fini and Motus Holdings

12 August 2025 - 15:34
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital, provides analysis of Sasol, Satrix Fini and Motus Holdings.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high on strong commodity gains
Markets
2.
Gold prices fall as Trump rules out tariff on ...
Markets
3.
Oil slips as traders watch US-Russia talks on ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay’s boardroom shuffle ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.