STOCK HIGHLIGHT: All share index touches new high

12 August 2025 - 21:45
The JSE soared to a fresh intraday high of 101,387 points on Tuesday, buoyed by a 10% jump in oil major Sasol’s share price. The bourse is up more than 20% this year as rallying resource shares help it shrug off geopolitical noise.

JSE hits record high on strong commodity gains

Friday’s rally was largely driven by mining firms such as Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields and Implats
2 days ago
