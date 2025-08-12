Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold free of trade war flak

Gold treads water after Monday's drop after Trump said he would not impose tariffs on the metal

12 August 2025 - 21:50
Gold trod water on Tuesday after dropping on Monday. President Donald Trump said he would not impose tariffs on the metal, which brought relief to global bullion markets amid fears that the precious metal would be caught in the crossfire of trade wars.

Gold prices fall as Trump rules out tariff on bullion

Spot gold price falls 1.2% at $3,358.33
1 day ago
