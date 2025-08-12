Gold inches up as traders focus on US inflation data

Bengaluru — Gold prices nudged higher on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the previous session, as investors looked forward to US inflation data that could offer further insight into the Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,350.03/oz by 1.46am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $3,402.80.
Gold prices slipped 1.6% on Monday, while futures dropped by more than 2% after US President Donald Trump said tariffs would not be placed on imported gold bars, easing jitters in the market.
“Market participants now will be definitely focusing on the upcoming Fed rate cut, which has been more or less priced in September. If we start to see the core CPI [consumer price index] data came in slightly below expected, that could actually further support this rate cut expectations,” Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.
“That could lower the cost of holding gold and the long-term US 10-year treasury yield still remains below certain key resistance level, so that could actually support gold prices.”
All eyes are on US consumer prices index data, which is due at 12.30pm GMT. Economists polled by Reuters projected that core CPI WAS likely to have risen 0.3% in July, pushing the annual rate higher to 3%, away from the US Fed target of 2%.
Traders are pricing in about an 85% chance of a Fed rate cut next month, as per CME FedWatch Tool. Gold tends to perform well during periods of uncertainty and in a low interest rate environment.
Trump has repeatedly criticised the Fed for not cutting rates at recent meetings, and markets are also eyeing who will succeed current Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends next May.
Traders appeared to show scant reaction to a statement from a White House official that Trump signed an executive order on Monday, extending a pause in sharply higher US tariffs on Chinese imports for another 90 days.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.6% to $37.81/oz, platinum rose 0.6% to $1,334.24 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,143.93.
Gold inches up as traders focus on US inflation data
The CPI data is expected to provide insight into the Fed’s rate cut trajectory
