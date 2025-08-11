Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay’s boardroom shuffle piques interest

11 August 2025 - 20:34
Pick n Pay has seen increased investor interest since its latest boardroom shuffle, in which the Ackerman family cedes control of the company this year. While shares in the retailer have been volatile, they started this week on solid ground, edging up 1.57% in intraday trading.

Pick n Pay confirms appointment of former Massmart CEO Grant Pattison to board

AGM marks end of Gareth Ackerman’s tenure as board chair after 15 years
6 days ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%

Shares in Pick n Pay does best on the JSE on Tuesday as its subsidiary Boxer reports an increase in turnover
1 week ago

New stores help Boxer to grow turnover

Group is confident it is on track to meet its previously guided low-teens turnover growth objective for its 2026 financial year
1 week ago
