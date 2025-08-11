Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold taps the brakes

Gold prices start the week 1% softer on Monday

11 August 2025 - 20:39
The announcement on Friday of a looming meeting between Russia’s head of state and US President Donald Trump has slowed gold’s steady ascent, with prices starting the week 1% softer on Monday. Geopolitical noise aside, the metal continues to benefit from rising bets of a rate cut in September.

JSE hits record high on strong commodity gains

Friday’s rally was largely driven by mining firms such as Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields and Implats
Markets
1 day ago

Gold price rally offsets Barrick's output headaches

Miner beats profit expectations despite suspension of operations in Mali
Companies
17 hours ago

Kyiv fears Trump-Putin deal as land surrender proposed

European leaders rally in support of Zelensky, who  says there's no path to peace without Ukraine
World
1 day ago

Ramaphosa calls Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues

Discussion comes after Putin’s request to brief Ramaphosa on peace process
National
4 days ago
