The announcement on Friday of a looming meeting between Russia’s head of state and US President Donald Trump has slowed gold’s steady ascent, with prices starting the week 1% softer on Monday. Geopolitical noise aside, the metal continues to benefit from rising bets of a rate cut in September.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold taps the brakes
Gold prices start the week 1% softer on Monday
