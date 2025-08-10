Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

10 August 2025 - 15:17
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.

Tariff tumult puts gold on track for another weekly gain

Futures climb to record high after report that US has imposed tariffs on imports of 1kg bars
Markets
3 days ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Strong week for the JSE

After reporting stellar results for the first half on Tuesday, the local stock market continued a steady ascent this week, edging up for the fourth ...
Markets
3 days ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Local investors amped by Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat, the second JSE-listed company with an entirely offshore portfolio of renewable energy assets, gained more than 11% on Thursday, and is now ...
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Grant Nader of Benguela Global Fund Managers and Scope Prime Africa’s Kearabilwe Nonyana join Business Day TV
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Andrew Padoa of Sasfin Wealth
Markets
3 days ago
