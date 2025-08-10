The chance of sanctions ending increased after Donald Trump said he would meet Vladimir Putin
Foundations believe the government’s role has effectively dwarfed that of citizens
SA freight and rail major escapes full-blown ratings downgrade after government guarantees
Briefing will provide updates on the government’s response to US duties and the measures it will take
Earnings growth, beauty and pharmacy sectors, and investor confidence underpin market value
Updated QLFS questionnaire is meant to capture ‘more nuanced labour market trends’
A planned new offensive against two remaining strongholds in Gaza has been met with stern criticism
Rugby’s historic trophy could recapture some of its former glory if realigned with the season as it is now
A moving portrait of generational tension and homecoming, ‘Sabbatical’ streams across Sub-Saharan Africa.
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Tariff tumult puts gold on track for another weekly gain
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Strong week for the JSE
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Local investors amped by Greencoat Renewables
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
