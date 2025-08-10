Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum Securities

10 August 2025 - 15:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.

Steven Schultz from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high on strong commodity gains
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
Tariff tumult puts gold on track for another ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises after Trump doubles India tariffs
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Strong week for the JSE
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Tariff tumult puts gold on track for another weekly gain

Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Strong week for the JSE

Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Local investors amped by Greencoat Renewables

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.