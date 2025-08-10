JSE hits record high on strong commodity gains
Friday’s rally was largely driven by mining firms such as Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields and Implats
10 August 2025 - 17:24
The JSE extended the month’s gains on Friday to close at a record high, driven primarily by strong performances in commodity-linked shares.
The all share index gained 0.21%, closing at 100,855 points. Over the past month, the index has climbed 3.7% and is up almost 25% so far this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.