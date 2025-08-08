Bengaluru — Gold futures climbed to a record high on Friday after a report that the US had imposed tariffs on imports of 1kg gold bars, while spot gold stayed on track for a second consecutive weekly gain on tariff turmoil and US interest rate-cut hopes.
Spot gold held steady at $3,397.85/oz by 4.46am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 23 earlier in the session. Bullion is up more than 1% so far this week.
US gold futures for December delivery were up 1.1% at $3,490.70, after hitting a record high of $3,534.10.
The price spread between New York futures and spot prices widened by about $100 after the Financial Times reported on Thursday that the US had imposed tariffs on imports of 1kg gold bars, citing a letter from Customs and Border Protection.
The letter, dated July 31, said 1kg and 100oz gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to higher tariffs, a move that could impact Switzerland, the world’s largest gold refining hub.
The tariffs on gold bars “will create a dislocation or rather some issues in terms of settlement by big banks” and this was reflected in liquidity prices this morning, with prices jumping everywhere, said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central, Singapore, referring to prices influenced by trading disruptions and reduced liquidity.
US President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs on imports from dozens of countries kicked in on Thursday, leaving major trade partners such as Switzerland, Brazil and India hurriedly searching for a better deal.
Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.
Additionally, weaker US payroll data last week bolstered the expectation for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, with CME Group’s FedWatch Tool indicating a 91% probability of a 25 basis point reduction next month.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $38.20/oz, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,343.64 and palladium held steady at $1,150.94.
Tariff tumult puts gold on track for another weekly gain
Futures climb to record high after report that US has imposed tariffs on imports of 1kg bars
