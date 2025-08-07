Business Day TV speaks Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Shakedown of IDT CEO and spokesperson shows how easy corruption is here
SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association seeks clarity on how repairers should go about legally disposing of vehicles
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham
Due to weaker results, the group says no dividend will be declared for the 2025 financial year
Survey by Santam also highlights infrastructure degradation, widening skills gap and persistently high input costs
The unconventional financing deal sparked alarm that the heavily indebted crude oil producer was taking on risky debt
Springboks are favourites and the team to beat, says Carlos Spencer
‘The Buried City’ illuminates the culture, beliefs and inhabitants of the ancient Roman city
Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.