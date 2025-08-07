Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Local investors amped by Greencoat Renewables

07 August 2025 - 22:15
European energy investor Greencoat Renewables has seen its share price edge down 3% since debuting on the JSE in May, but local investors have warmed to the group in recent weeks. Greencoat, the second JSE-listed company with an entirely offshore portfolio of renewable energy assets, gained more than 11% on Thursday, and is now up 9.3% in the past 30 days.

